Anubhav Sinha reiterates Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's five year old views on intolerance

"Article 15" director Anubhav Sinha has come out to reiterate Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's five-year-old views on intolerence, saying both superstars were absolutely right.

"Do you remember that five years ago, only two superstars from India used a word which He was criticized a lot and nobody stood up for him. Nobody. Those stars were none other than Shahrukh Khan and . The word was 'Intolerance' and he was absolutely right," tweeted Sinha.

Controversy erupted when, in 2015, first Aamir and then SRK spoke about the rising culture of intolerance in the country. They referred to religious intolerance as well as every other kind of intolerance.

Do you remember five years back two superstars of India used a word that they were condemned for and NO ONE stood up for them? NO ONE. The stars were Shah Rukh and Aamir. The word was INTOLERANCE and they were so damn right...... — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 5, 2020

Aamir had said, at an event: "When I chat with Kiran at home, she says 'should we move out of India?' That's a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child. She fears about what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day."

SRK had told a TV channel: "There is intolerance, there is extreme intolerance… there is, I think… there is growing intolerance. It is stupid to be intolerant and this is our biggest issue, not just an issue… Religious intolerance and not being secular in this country is the worst kind of crime that you can do as a patriot."

Shah Rukh's comment reportedly came in the wake of the 'awards-waapsi' controversy that was raging at that time.

Both Shahrukh and Aamir were severely criticised for their statements. SRK later claimed his comments had ben miscontrued.

