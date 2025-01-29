Anuja OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Priyanka Chopra’s Oscar-nominated production venture

With her production house, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been backing original films and encouraging upcoming makers to create some mind-boggling content for viewers. She recently joined the team of Anuja as the executive producer and was delighted when the American-Hindi film Anuja was nominated for the Oscar Awards 2025. Well, if you’re wondering where you can enjoy the movie, then read on!

Minutes ago, on January 29, 2025, Netflix India dropped a collab post with the film’s official Instagram handle to announce that Anuja will be streaming on the platform from February 5, 2025. Sharing a clip from the Oscar-nominated movie, they penned, “ANUJA is a story of resilience, sisterhood, and hope. The Academy Award Nominated Live Action Short Film comes to Netflix February 5.”

Netflix announces Anuja’s OTT release date:

Nearly six days ago, on January 23, 2025, when The Academy announced that Anuja was nominated in the Live Action Short Film category, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and expressed her excitement. The executive producer of the movie started by lauding the team on receiving this good news.

She expressed, “Yaaaay! ‘Anuja’ is heading to the 2025 Oscars as a nominee for Best Live Action Short Film! Incredible! Thank you to @theacademy for the amazing honour. Huge congratulations to @adam_j_graves for capturing the essence of love, family, and resilience so beautifully. I’m in awe of the incredible talent of our actresses, Sajda Pathan and @ananya_shanbhag_, for their powerful performances and for bringing such depth and authenticity to these characters.”

In the captions, the global sensation further stated that it’s an honor for her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, to be a small part of this film’s journey alongside our other partners. “Nothing makes me more proud than supporting the courageous storytelling of evocative films like this,” she noted.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post as Anuja gets Oscar-nominated:

Directed by Adam J. Graves, the film is backed by Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, and Guneet Monga. Apart from Anuja, movies like A Lien, I'm Not A Robot, The Last Ranger and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent have also been nominated in the category of Oscar Awards 2025.