Anuja: Priyanka Chopra calls her Oscar-nominated production venture on Netflix 'highly recommended' as she gives it a big shoutout

American Hindi-language short film Anuja started streaming on Netflix from February 5, 2025. Since then, the film has been receiving love from audience from all walks of life. The movie also got nominated for the upcoming Oscar Awards. Now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave it a big shoutout and called her production venture on Netflix 'highly recommended'. Read on!

On February 18, 2025, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Story and shared the poster of her production venture, Anuja. The actress expressed her excitement as the film continues to be in the race for Oscars 2025. Penning her thoughts, the global icon expressed, “@anujathefilm is in the race for the Oscars! I highly recommend you to watch this remarkable film on Netflix.”

Earlier this month, PeeCee expressed her excitement when the movie got nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Live Action Short Film category. Taking to social media, the Bajirao Mastani actress shared a brief clip from the movie and wrote, “I know you’ll be just as moved by Anuja as I was… and I’m beyond thrilled to share that it’s coming to Netflix on Feb 5!”

She further added in her post that watching the two actors, Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag bring this powerful tale to life is an experience. “Their performances are raw, honest, and utterly captivating. Anuja is more than just a film - it’s a testament to the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood, the resilience of the human spirit, and the hope that carries us through even the darkest times. Don’t miss it!” stated the diva.

Written and directed by Adam J. Graves, the movie tells the tale of a gifted 9-year-old girl and her elder sister who navigate through the tides of times in the quest to rise above poverty. The film premiered on August 17, 2024, at the HollyShorts Film Festival and is produced by Guneet Monga, Mindy Kaling, Suchitra Mattai, and many others. Later, Priyanka joined the team as its executive producer under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures.