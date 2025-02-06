Anuja Twitter Review: 5 tweets to read before watching Priyanka Chopra-backed Oscar-nominated movie on Netflix

Directed by Adam J. Graves, Anuja begins with Palak (Ananya Shanbhag) narrating a story about a farmer who leaves his daughter home alone. The film, backed by Guneet Monga, Mindy Kaling, and Priyanka Chopra, has been nominated in the Oscars' short film category and was recently released on Netflix.

Fans and cinema enthusiasts took to Twitter (X) to share their first reviews of the Oscar-nominated film. Scroll down to read their reactions!

Anuja Twitter Reviews

One user took to Twitter and wrote, "ANUJA, the Academy Award Nominated Live Action Short Film is now playing on Netflix. This powerful film tells the story of a 9-year-old girl navigating life as a garment worker in Delhi, India while dreaming of a better future through education."

Another one wrote, "Anuja (short film) beautiful, innocent, full of pure love only 20 mins my only complaint is i dont like the ending... i needed a (different) one only for that reason 6/10 coulda been 9/10 but they fumbled."

Someone wrote, "#Anuja (2025), Heartwarming - 4/5, Genre: Drama." One user wrote, "@anuja such a beautifully crafted film." One person simply suggested, "Do yourself a favour and watch Anuja on Netflix."

The film has been backed by a remarkable team of producers including Suchitra Mattai, Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Krushan Naik, Aaron Kopp, Devananda Graves, Michael Graves, Ksheetij Saini and Alexandra Blaney. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anita Bhatia are on board as Executive Producers.

Anuja works at the local sewing factory where her boss, Mr Verma (Nagesh Bhonsle), is dismissive of Mr Mishra (Gulshan Walia). Mr Mishra is a teacher who wants Anuja to appear for an exam for he sees in her the ability to excel.

Anuja needs Rs 400 for the examination fees. Her sister Palak knows that Anuja is rather studious and will excel academically if she were to go to school. Her boss, a somewhat exploitative Mr Verma, discovers Anuja’s arithmetic skills and offers her a job in his office.