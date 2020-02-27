Anup Jalota says he won't be able to identify Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla if he came in front of him

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Anup Jalota went on to make a rather shocking revelation regarding Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and we wonder what fans have to say.

Bigg Boss is definitely an interesting reality show and while it is controversial enough, just sometimes, contestants too, add to the controversy surrounding it. Bigg Boss 12, which saw a mix of commoner pairs and celebrities also saw Anup Jalota along with jodidaar Jasleena Matharu in the show. While Jasleen did go onto to continue on the show for a little longer, Anup was eliminated in a matter of one and a half months, and now, in a recent interview, he has gone on to make a rather shocking revelation.

When asked about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, he went on to reveal how he doesn't know and does not watch the show at all. He said, "I don't even know how he looks, and if he comes here, I won't be able to identify him either. I haven't seen the show at all, and in fact, I don't see it at all, when I went inside the house, the one and a half months were like a paid holiday for me, and if they call me again, I would go again as well."

Well, Sidharth has worked in popular television shows and has in fact, also been a part of Bollywood, and this statement might seem to shock a few fans, however, who knows, he might not know him for real as he does not keep up with TV or films just as much.

Credits :Viral Bollywood

