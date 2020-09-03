  1. Home
Anup Soni takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: Says 'Film industry is not about 6/7 people’

After Kangana Ranaut alleged that 99 per cent of Bollywood consumes narcotic substances, actor Anup Soni has expressed his views, indirectly taking a dig at the actress.
12310 reads Mumbai
Anup Soni takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: Says 'Film industry is not about 6/7 people'
According to Anup, one cannot blame the whole industry for such a vice. He suggested people holding such assumptions to join some other industry, especially "Rajneeti" (politics).

"Anyone who feels that 90% of the film industry is on drugs should not stay in this dirty rotten industry and join the most pious and Ganga se bhi jyada pavitra Industries...May be Rajneeti Industry," Anup tweeted.

Anup added: "Film industry is not about 6/7 ppl, it includes lakhs of people, actors, directors,producers,cinematographers,editors,singers,music directors, lyricists, art director,costume designers, make-up men, hair Stylist, light men, set constructors and many many more."

Kangana opened up on drug use in the film industry after the narcotics angle emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe.

On Wednesday, she took to her verified Twitter account saying actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, besides director Ayan Mukerji, should go for blood test to prove they are not into drugs.

"I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia," Kangana had tweeted, tagging the Prime Minister's Office on her post.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's Balika Vadhu co star Anup Soni opens up about the actor's misbehaviour

Credits :IANS

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Very good Anup sir.

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

I’m sure for the moment the drug taking has stopped since everyone scared of being charged. Wonder if those who have stopped will actually develop a personality and become interesting people? Ah no perhaps expecting too much at this stage - baby steps. It would be funny though if bullywood suddenly became an intellectual hub.

