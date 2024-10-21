Anupam Kher admits that not having children with Kirron Kher makes him feel 'void': 'It’s not a tragedy…’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, renowned for his diverse roles over a four-decade-long career, has been married to actress Kirron Kher since 1985. Together, they share a family with Kirron's son, Sikander, from her previous marriage. In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Kher revealed that while he didn't previously feel the absence of having his own child, in the last seven to eight years, he has occasionally 'experienced that void but feels that it's not a tragedy'.

Kher added that although he's happy with Sikander, he now sometimes thinks it would have been joyful to witness a child growing up and forming a bond. Kher candidly admitted that while it’s not a tragedy in his life, he sometimes believes it would have been a nice experience.

The senior actor further explained that while he had been extremely busy with work for much of his life, after turning 50-55, he began to feel a sense of void. This feeling was partly due to Kirron and Sikander becoming increasingly occupied with their commitments.

Anupam Kher shared that working with children through his organization, The Anupam Kher Foundation, often gives him a glimpse of what it might have been like to have kids of his own. However, he emphasized that he doesn’t see it as a loss, though he occasionally feels that way when observing his friends’ children.

According to Lehren, it was also disclosed that Anupam and Kirron Kher had tried to have a child together but were unsuccessful, even after seeking medical help.

Anupam was previously married to actress Madhumati Kapoor, while Kirron was formerly married to Gautam Berry.

On the professional front, Anupam Kher is preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film Tanvi: The Great, which marks his second venture as a director.

His directorial debut was the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish, featuring a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar, Tara Sharma, and Waheeda Rehman.

In addition to this, Kher will also appear in YRF's production Vijay 69. The movie will be released on Netflix on November 8, 2024.

