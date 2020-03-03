Anupam Kher advises people to greet each other with 'namaste' to avoid coronavirus; Watch VIDEO

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has recently come up with an alternative to curb the infection of coronavirus. Read on to know what he has to say on the entire matter.

The fear of coronavirus has gripped the entire world including India and the worst part is that it is still on the rise. Moreover, there have been confirmed cases in our country too which has further increased everyone’s worries. In the midst of all this, numerous countries have adopted measures to curb the infections from spreading to more people. Regular checks have been conducted on airports and public gatherings have been banned in many countries as precautionary measures.

Moreover, people have started avoiding kisses and handshakes to avoid infections. In the midst of all this, veteran actor Anupam Kher has come up with an alternative for everyone. In a recent video which he has posted on Twitter, the actor says that Indian people should adopt the age-old practice of greeting each other with a ‘namaste’ which is hygienic, friendly and centers energies too. According to him, this will also avoid any kind of infection. The video has now become viral on social media.

Check out Anupam Kher’s tweet below:

Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly & centres your energies. Try it. #caronavirus pic.twitter.com/ix7e6S8Abp — Anupam Kher (AnupamPKher) March 3, 2020

Some of the Bollywood celebs are known to be quite vocal when it comes to expressing opinions related to political issues, present scenarios in the country and many other burning topics. Anupam Kher is someone who comes under this category. The actor has previously opined his views on Twitter regarding other matters. Another veteran actor, recently expressed his disappointment on social media when the Delhi High Court stayed the execution of Nirbhaya gang-rape victims.

