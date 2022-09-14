Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor relive memories outside Yash Chopra's house: He has huge contribution in our life
Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor have starred in many movies together.
Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor are not only reel-life colleagues but also share a strong bond in real life. The two actors have appeared in numerous films together like Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Ram Lakhan, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hain. Many of their films have been successful at the box office and received high praise from critics. Just a while ago, Anupam shared a video with Anil on his social media handle and recalled old memories with him.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam and Anil can be seen standing outside film director Yash Chopra's residence. Sharing the video, Anupam captioned the video: "यश जी के घर के सामने: सुबह सुबह मोर्निंग वॉक पर जाते हुए अनिल कपूर और मैं #YashChopra जी घर के सामने रुके और पुरानी यादें ताज़ा की और आशीर्वाद भी लिया! हमारी (मेरी ख़ासकर) ज़िंदगी में यश जी का बहुत बड़ा contribution है! Thank you Sir ji आपके प्यार और आपके साथ बीते हुए लम्हों के लिए! Incidentally today is also #33YearsOfChandni!"
(In front of Yash ji's house: While going for morning walk, Anil Kapoor and I stopped in front of #YashChopra ji house to relive old memories and seek blessings too! Yash ji has a huge contribution in our (especially my) life! Thank you Sir ji for your love and the moments spent with you! Incidentally today is also #33YearsOfChandni!) Meanwhile, today also marks their movie Chandni's 33 years of release which also starred Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Waheeda Rehman, and more.
Check out Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor's VIDEO:
On the work front, Anil will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and No Entry Mein Entry. Anupam, on the other hand, also has Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, The Signature, and Emergency.
