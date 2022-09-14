Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor relive memories outside Yash Chopra's house: He has huge contribution in our life

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor are not only reel-life colleagues but also share a strong bond in real life. The two actors have appeared in numerous films together like Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Ram Lakhan, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hain. Many of their films have been successful at the box office and received high praise from critics. Just a while ago, Anupam shared a video with Anil on his social media handle and recalled old memories with him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam and Anil can be seen standing outside film director Yash Chopra's residence. Sharing the video, Anupam captioned the video: "यश जी के घर के सामने: सुबह सुबह मोर्निंग वॉक पर जाते हुए अनिल कपूर और मैं #YashChopra जी घर के सामने रुके और पुरानी यादें ताज़ा की और आशीर्वाद भी लिया! हमारी (मेरी ख़ासकर) ज़िंदगी में यश जी का बहुत बड़ा contribution है! Thank you Sir ji आपके प्यार और आपके साथ बीते हुए लम्हों के लिए! Incidentally today is also #33YearsOfChandni!"