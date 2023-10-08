Anupam Kher and Boman Irani starrer Khosla Ka Ghosla to be remade in three languages; details inside

An avid cinema mover would have definitely watched director Dibakar Banerjee’s comedy movie Khosla Ka Ghosla. The film which starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, and Tara Sharma in the lead roles was produced by Savita Raj Hiremath. The cult classic told the story of a middle-class man trying to dodge property fraud and get his land back from a property dealer. Well, the good news is that the movie is being remade in three Indian languages.

The movie that received roaring responses from critics and movie lovers will be remade in Telugu, Marathi, and Kannada languages. According to a report by Variety, the information was revealed at the Busan International Film Festival. During a conversation with the American magazine, producer Savita Raj Hiremath shared why the remake is important. She said, “To most Indians building a home in a lifetime is like a dream come true. It is relatable to a pan-Indian audience as property fraud is paramount and witnessed in large measure. Thus, the remakes of ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ will be apt as there is a need to address the issue, entertain and monetize the creative rendition.”

Adarsh Eshwarappa, who will be directing the Kannada version of the film said, “Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ boasts a devoted cult following, and I firmly believe that such cinematic gems need to be accessible to today’s generation. The remake presents an opportunity to reach a broader audience, enabling people to experience the film in their regional language, tailored to their cultural sensibilities. This adaptation ensures the movie’s legacy lives on and resonates with diverse viewers.”

Additionally, Vinod Anantoju, the director of the Telugu version said the themes that the movie discusses are relatable to people from any part of the country, even today. “I have experienced similar situations myself. Khosla reminds me of my own father. Every character reminds me of someone I know in real life. That’s why the film feels so personal to me. I want to retain this relatability factor in my version and I believe the Telugu audience will also own the movie,” he divulged.

Moreover, Kedar Shinde, who will be working on the Marathi remake of the film, said that the film will remain relatable to the viewers. “For the audience, the story will remain closely relatable, irrespective of its time period since the grassroot level problems still remain the same around us. And I strongly feel it’ll still be relatable in the forthcoming years too as human nature and thought processes do not change,” said Shinde.

