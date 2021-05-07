Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher receive second jab of COVID 19 vaccine along with family; PHOTO

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him getting the second dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. Take a look.

Amid the second wave of Covid-19, the country is experiencing its biggest health crisis to date. Lakhs of new cases are being reported every single day and citizens are trying their best to curb the spread of the deadly virus by staying indoors and following the safety protocols. Several Bollywood celebrities have extended their support for patients battling the infection by arranging for Oxygen concentrators and cylinders and amplifying resources on their social media handles.

Actor Anupam Kher, who received the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine in the month of March, took to his Instagram handle to share photos of his entire family at the vaccination center, receiving their second dose. In the video, the actor can be seen signaling a thumbs-up hand gesture. He also posted pictures of his family, including his wife Kirron Kher who was also accompanied him. The actor has been religiously sharing useful information amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He often posts about steps people should take in order to ensure the safety of their loved ones.

He captioned the post, “We got our 2nd vaccination done. Thank you #SisterAnnie #DrAfsa and @nanavatihospital for making it possible. Mom was the bravest. Chanting #OmNamahShivay helped me and hopefully @kirronkhermp bhabhi @kherreema and brother @rajukherofficial also!! #MaskUp #StaySafe #GetVaccinated”

The actor also addressed rumours about his wife’s health on his social media handle. He requested Twitter users to not spread any false news and assured them that she’s doing absolutely fine.

There is a rumour going around about #Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe. @KirronKherBJP — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 7, 2021

