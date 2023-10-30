Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor don't talk about Satish Kaushik when they meet; here's the sad reason

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher had a strong friendship with Satish Kaushik. After Kaushik passed away from a heart attack earlier this year, Anupam Kher took on a guardian’s role for Kaushik's family. Recently, the actor discussed the loss of his closest friend and how it has created an emptiness in his life. He also revealed that when he and Anil Kapoor meet, they don't discuss Kaushik, even though they are both profoundly impacted by his passing.

Anupam Kher reveals he and Anil Kapoor don’t talk about Satish Kaushik when they meet

During a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Anupam Kher expressed that he will always feel the absence of Satish Kaushik and called him his “habit”. He said no matter where he goes, he will keep missing him.

He expressed his strong reluctance to discuss Satish Kaushik's passing as it brings tears to his eyes. He emphasized that Kaushik's departure happened at an untimely stage in life, and mentioned that he has “many dreams to fulfill.”

Discussing how they deal with their friend's loss, Anupam Kher mentioned that when he and Anil Kapoor get together, they consciously steer away from conversations about their late friend. He said, “Even when we are together, we don’t talk about him because we know that it will upset the other person. So there is a presence of Satish Kaushik, even if we are not talking.”

He further mentioned that when they are in each other's company, they naturally sense the void left by their departed friend. He used to often say a line in the past, “Sometimes you have to make your presence felt by your absence.” In this situation, he believes that their friend has accomplished it in a significant manner.

Work front of Anupam Kher

The renowned actor is currently reveling in the success of his recent web series, The Freelancer, in which he shared the screen with fellow actors Mohit Raina, Sushant Singh, and Kashmira Pardeshi. In his upcoming projects, Anupam Kher will appear in Metro... In Dino, a film that will also star Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.

ALSO READ: 'There was an extra zeal about life': Anupam Kher opens up on 90s time with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan