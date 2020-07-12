Anupam Kher: Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon & more shower actor with support after family tests COVID 19 positive

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, brother Raju, sister-in-law Rima and niece Vrinda have tested positive for coronavirus. Several Bollywood actors took to social media to shower the actor with support and prayed for his family's speedy recovery.

It has been a heartbreaking few hours for Bollywood. Last night, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that they were tested positive for COVID-19. Now, Anupam Kher revealed his mother Dulari, brother Raju, sister-in-law Rima and niece Vrinda have tested positive for coronavirus. The actor shared the news via a video on his social media accounts. He also said he was tested negative. Following the news, several Bollywood stars have reached out to Anupam and showered him with prayers and support.

Anupam's friend aka actor Anil Kapoor commented on the actor's video assuring him that this hardship will pass soon. "Speedy recovery, lots of love and energy to mom , Raju and his daughter .. this too shall pass my friend .. take care love you," his comment read. "Praying and wishing for a speedy recovery of #Dulari Aunty, #Raju and the rest of the family!! Sending you lots of love & strength my friend, @AnupamPKher," Anil tweeted.

reached out to Anupam on Twitter and wrote, "Hope all get well soon." Actress Rakul Preet Singh prayed for everyone's speedy recovery. "Speedy recovery to all." tweeted, "Wishing dulaari aunty and the family a speedy recovery! Prayers and love." Apart from Bollywood, cricketer Suresh Raina tweeted, "Wishing a speedy recovery to your family sir. My bestest regards & love to Dulari Mouj."

Anupam shared the video a few hours ago on social media to reveal his mother has been admitted at Kokilaben Hospital. "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative.

@mybmc is informed.!"

