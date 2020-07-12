  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anupam Kher: Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon & more shower actor with support after family tests COVID 19 positive

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, brother Raju, sister-in-law Rima and niece Vrinda have tested positive for coronavirus. Several Bollywood actors took to social media to shower the actor with support and prayed for his family's speedy recovery.
7674 reads Mumbai
Anupam Kher: Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon & more shower actor with support after family tests COVID 19 positiveAnupam Kher: Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon & more shower actor with support after family tests COVID 19 positive
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been a heartbreaking few hours for Bollywood. Last night, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that they were tested positive for COVID-19. Now, Anupam Kher revealed his mother Dulari, brother Raju, sister-in-law Rima and niece Vrinda have tested positive for coronavirus. The actor shared the news via a video on his social media accounts. He also said he was tested negative. Following the news, several Bollywood stars have reached out to Anupam and showered him with prayers and support. 

Anupam's friend aka actor Anil Kapoor commented on the actor's video assuring him that this hardship will pass soon. "Speedy recovery, lots of love and energy to mom , Raju and his daughter .. this too shall pass my friend .. take care love you," his comment read. "Praying and wishing for a speedy recovery of #Dulari Aunty, #Raju and the rest of the family!! Sending you lots of love & strength my friend, @AnupamPKher," Anil tweeted. 

Sonam Kapoor reached out to Anupam on Twitter and wrote, "Hope all get well soon." Actress Rakul Preet Singh prayed for everyone's speedy recovery. "Speedy recovery to all." Raveena Tandon tweeted, "Wishing dulaari aunty and the family a speedy recovery! Prayers and love." Apart from Bollywood, cricketer Suresh Raina tweeted, "Wishing a speedy recovery to your family sir. My bestest regards & love to Dulari Mouj." 

Check out the reactions below: 

Anupam shared the video a few hours ago on social media to reveal his mother has been admitted at Kokilaben Hospital. "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. 

@mybmc is informed.!" 

Pinkvilla prays for the family's speedy recovery. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :TwitterInstagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement