Anupam Kher applauds Mahima Chaudhary for completing The Signature's shoot while battling cancer; 'You gave your pain...'

Mahima Chaudhry, who won hearts since her debut film Pardes co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. In a recent Instagram post, her co-star Anupam Kher revealed how she bravely continued to shoot for their film while undergoing treatment. The senior actor mentioned how she is a real-life hero who continued to shoot with all her heart when she was undergoing chemotherapy and lost most of her hair. Anupam also expressed gratitude for having the chance to work alongside Mahima and called her a 'role model.'

Today, October 13, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram and shared a new post appreciating his co-star, Mahima Chaudhry. Recently, their film, The Signature, was released on ZEE5, and the actor took this opportunity to praise the actress.

He shared a video clip from their film and mentioned in the caption that it wasn't a promotional post for it; rather, it was a post to appreciate the dedication of Mahima, who refused to give up in her battle against cancer.

Recalling the phase, he wrote, "Having discovered that you have Cancer, that you were going through your chemotherapy, and that you had lost most of your hair, you still went ahead and shot for our film. Happily and Professionally!"

Chaudhry made her comeback in the film with a special appearance and won the hearts of critics with her performance. So, Kher mentioned how the actress gave her soul to her role with courage and shared, "If there was an Olympic-like competition for grace under pressure, you would certainly have gotten a gold medal."

He talked about her acting and stated that the actress did a brilliant job in the film. Anupam Kher added, "It can easily be called one of the best in many years. Beautifully nuanced, heartbreaking, compassionate, effortless and real. Every award should go to you. You should be on the cover of every publication. You are the real HERO. A real role model. A real INFLUENCER!"

The Happy New Year actor concluded the note by extending his good wishes for Mahima. Netizens quickly noticed and appreciated the post when it was shared online. One user wrote, "That is so sweet, I will be sure to watch this one. And Mahima and all the Cancer fighters, you have my deepest respect. My parents fight this battle, too." Another user praised their acting skills and wrote, "Sir, you and Mahima are both brilliant in your profession."

For the unversed, The Signature is a slice of a life drama starring Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, and Annu Kapoor in key roles. It was released on October 4, 2024.

