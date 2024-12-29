Anupam Kher asks Hansal Mehta to ‘grow up’ after he agrees to tweet criticising The Accidental Prime Minister: ‘I still have all our…’

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of death

The sad demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh made every Indian recall his contribution to the country's betterment. Amid this sad happening, a journalist criticized Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister based on the former PM released in 2019 for spreading lies. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the film's creative director, agreed to it. Consequently, Kher took to his social media handle to express disappointment over the filmmaker's behavior.

Anupam Kher, who played the lead role of the former PM in the film, expressed his disappointment with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's actions. He took to his X handle and admitted and defended the film, calling it one of his best performances to date. At the same time, he criticized Mehta for agreeing with a tweet that labeled the film as one of the worst Hindi movies ever made despite being a part of its team.

The issue was stirred up when a senior journalist, Vir Sanghvi, posted a tweet stating that The Accidental Prime Minister was one of the worst Hindi movies ever showcased how the media destroyed a good man's (Dr. Manmohan Singh) image. Mehta, the film's creative director, reacted to the tweet with a "+100" that showcased he agree to the criticism.

Take a look:

However, this behavior irked the Vijay 69 actor, who wrote a post calling out Mehta's reaction. Kher shared how the journalist could dislike and criticize a film. But, the scoop director, who was a part of the film's team and present during the shoot, didn't have the right.

Advertisement

He penned, "The HYPOCRITE in this thread is NOT @virsanghvi. He has the freedom to not like a film. But @mehtahansal was the #CreativeDirector of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. He was present at the entire film shoot in England, giving creative inputs and must have taken the fee also for it."

Anupam continued to share that Mehta was not owning up to the work they had done together, and his reaction reflected his double standards. So, although he didn't agree with the journalist's viewpoint, he was free to express his opinion.

At the same time, the actor ended his post by mentioning that the filmmaker needs to grow up from this behavior, and he might be trying to impress certain people with it. Despite all this, Kher revealed that he has adequate videos and pictures from the shoot as evidence of their collaboration.

He added, "Not like #Hansal Mehta trying to earn some brownies from a certain section of people. Common Hansal!! Grow up! I still have all our videos and pics of the shoot together!"

Advertisement

The Accidental Prime Minister, released in 2019, was based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru, who was media advisor and chief spokesperson to the former PM. It starred Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, and Aahana Kumra in key roles.