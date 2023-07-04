Anupam Kher becomes true friend of Satish Kaushik as he spends time with late actor's daughter Vanshika; WATCH

Late actor Satish Kaushik was the best friend of Anupam Kher. After the demise of his dear friend, Anupam has been playing the role of a father for the late actor's daughter Vanshika Kaushik. The 68-year-old actor never ignores Satish Kaushik's family and takes care of each member like a true friend. Recently, Anupam Kher spent time with Vanshika as they stepped out for lunch in Mumbai. The video of them enjoying themselves at a restaurant will melt your heart.

Anupam Kher becomes a true friend of Vanshika Kaushik

A while ago, late actor Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika posted a video on her Instagram and tagged Anupam Kher. In the video, the Kashmir Files actor can be seen enjoying lunch with Vanshika at a famous Italian restaurant in Mumbai. Calling Anupam her "one and only uncle," Satish's daughter penned a heartwarming message.

She wrote, "Hey guys! So today I had delicious lunch with the one and only Anupam uncle! At little Italy, as we were eating our dessert we decided to make a video. Our regular meetings make us both feel good! He tells me stories of papa, and makes me laugh every time we talk! And then we both miss him !" Vanshika penned the heartfelt caption and concluded her message with a red heart emoji.

Watch the adorable video:

On the other hand, Anupam Kher also took to his Twitter and shared the same video. He captioned it, "Lunch with #VanshikaKaushik ! (red heart emoji) #Food #Books #Memories."

While relishing a delicious plate of pasta and caramel custard, Anupam recorded their adorable banter at the table. He also gifted Vanshika a set of storybooks. While enjoying their lunch, the actor complained that Vanshika does not eat enough vegetables which is wrong for her health. He said, "Aap nakhre bahot karte ho khaane mein." They also discussed what dishes both of them can cook and Vanshika said she can cook Maggie noodles while Anupam said he is good at making egg bhurji.

Check out fans' reactions

Fans loved the way Anupam is taking care of the late Satish Kaushik's daughter. One fan wrote, "you are a true example of a true friend , wherever he is i am sure he must be feeling so proud that with him or without him you are still not letting his daughter feel that he is not arround...god bless you." Another commented, "Anupamji you have proved your true friendship with SK by continuing to care for this little princess! God bless you."

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is set to feature in The Vaccine War. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial will be released on August 15. He also will be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency.

