Anupam Kher bumps into 'dear friend' Shahid Kapoor at a gym in Delhi; See PICS

Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, The Kashmir Files, which has become the most talked-about film. It has received an overwhelming response at the box office. Now, the actor is in Delhi shooting for his upcoming film, Oonchai which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Sarika, helmed by filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. Kher is quite active on his social media handle and he keeps sharing posts where he gives a sneak peek to his fans' about his latest ongoing projects.

Recently, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor bumped into his Vivah co-star Shahid Kapoor at a gym in Delhi. Anupam Kher also shared photos on his social media handle with his 'dear friend' Shahid. He captioned the post as, "Delighted to meet the #Jersey guy, co-actor and a dear friend @shahidkapoor in a gym in Delhi! He is here to promote his film and I am shooting for #Uunchai! Good luck my friend for the release. Loved the trailer. Jai Ho! #Actors #ActorsLifeforMe #Gym #YearOfTheBody". In the photos, one can see Anupam and Shahid posing for the camera as they reunite with each other.

Check out Anupam Kher's post:

On the work front, Anupam is all set to begin his 523rd film titled IB 71 with Vidyut Jammwal. The film revolves around the India-Pakistan war of 1971. It is a spy-thriller directed by National Award-winning director Sankalp Reddy, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Action Hero Films and Reliance Entertainment.

