Anupam Kher calls 1984 ‘make or break’ year for him, reveals how Mahesh Bhatt casted him in Saaransh as 65-year-old man when people considered him ‘arrogant & delusional’

Anupam Kher recently took to social media to reflect on his Bollywood journey, sharing how 1984 was a pivotal year for him. Recalling how Mahesh Bhatt believed in him and cast him as a 65-year-old in Saaransh when others saw him as ‘arrogant and delusional’, Kher highlighted how the role shaped his career. Now, at 69, Anupam is all set to star as a 69-year-old triathlon in his upcoming film, Vijay 69, embracing yet another challenging role.

Anupam Kher recently shared an inspiring message on Instagram, reflecting on his transformative journey since 1984, a year that "tested" his resilience. He said, “1984 - was a make or break year for me. Every day was nerve-racking and it tested my character, my patience. I was desperately looking to get work, get recognised, on my own terms.”

With no industry connections, he relied on sheer determination to pursue his acting dreams, longing for recognition as a passionate artist. His breakthrough came with Mahesh Bhatt's Saaransh, where he portrayed a grieving father, marking a pivotal moment in his career.

Talking about the same, Anupam wrote, “People thought I was arrogant and delusional. But I knew that the rage I had inside me was quietly waiting to tell everyone that they were wrong. And they were ... and I thank Mahesh Bhatt for it. He gave me Saaransh, he believed in me when no one else did. He had the vision to cast me as a 65 year-old man grieving and rebelling because he had lost his son.”

Now at 69, he is set to play a 69-year-old aspiring triathlon athlete in Vijay 69. Throughout his four-decade journey, he has embraced challenges and championed the common man, drawing inspiration from his humble beginnings. He recalls hardships, including hunger and sleeping in train stations, experiences that enrich his performances.

Anupam emphasizes that failures are valuable lessons, and he never considered quitting acting despite setbacks. His commitment culminated in collaborations with Hollywood stars. Vijay 69 embodies his belief in the human spirit, reminding us that age is just a number. He encourages everyone to dream boldly, as dreamers achieve the unimaginable.

In his heartfelt caption, Anupam reflected on his 40-year journey in the Indian film industry, sharing that it was only during a marketing meeting for his upcoming film Vijay 69 that younger colleagues reminded him of this milestone.

This revelation stirred deep emotions in him as he felt proud that his work had resonated with them. Kher emphasized that acting is not just a profession for him but his very identity, and he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to pursue what he loves. He encouraged fellow dreamers, signing off with a spirited ‘Jai Ho!’.

On the professional front, Anupam Kher is gearing up for the release of Tanvi: The Great, his highly anticipated second directorial project. He will star in the YRF production Vijay 69, set to premiere on Netflix on November 8, 2024.

