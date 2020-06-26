Anupam Kher calls it a privilege to have a friend like Amrish Puri

  1. Home
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has recalled shooting with the late Amrish Puri.
Taking to Instagram, Kher recalled how Puri would to call him his "bachcha", and spoke of his habit of punctuality.

" I miss #AmrishPuri ji. He was the gentlest person I had the privilege to be friends with. He was calm and compassionate. He had a childlike innocence. And yet he played the toughest villains in Indian and international cinema. One of the most professional actors. Punctual and disciplined. He would often say to me, 'yaar! tu bada naughty bachcha hai!' Not many people have called me a bachcha (young boy). It felt great. And I would reply, 'Amrish Ji, tussi great ho!' And he would giggle like a baby. Amrish ji, you will always be great," posted Kher.

Along with it, Kher posted a picture in which he can be seen posing with Amrish Puri, who passed away on January 12, 2005.

Kher and Amrish Puri had worked together in several films, including "Jeene Do" (1990) and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (1995).

