Anupam Kher calls Rajinikanth ‘God’s gift to mankind’ in fun video from PM Narendra Modi’s oath ceremony in Delhi; WATCH

June 9th marked a big day for all the Indians as Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of our country for the third time in a row. The event was graced by several eminent personalities. Several Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan were also present.

Amongst them, veteran actor Anupam Kher and South superstar Rajinikanth were also present. We all know that these two share a warm bond. And now taking to his Instagram handle, the Uunchai actor shared a reel with the Robot star calling him ‘God’s gift to mankind’.

Anupam Kher shares video with Rajinikanth

In the video, we can see Anupam Kher walking along with Rajinikanth on the streets of Delhi. The veteran actor can be seen wearing a black colored Nehru jacket over a grey shirt and is shooting a selfie video.

The South superstar on the other hand is shining in a white shirt and can be seen holding the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor’s arms.

Anupam can be heard saying in the video, “the one and only, Mr. Rajini the Kanth. The one and only..the one and only. The God’s gift to mankind, waaah!” Rajinikanth laughs in the background. Sharing this video, Anupam wrote, “God’s gift to mankind! The one and only - #Rajinikanth! Jai Ho!”

Advertisement

Check it out:

Anupam Kher shares picture of his invitation to attend the oath ceremony

Earlier Anupam Kher had shared a picture of the invitation that he had received on his social media. Sharing this picture he wrote, “As a citizen of India, this will be my third opportunity to attend the oath-taking ceremony. This is very special. But the bigger thing than that is that the prime minister is #SameToSame The dialogue will also be the same this evening!!! I am Narendra Damodardas Modi... All hail! Jai Hind!”

Check it out:

Anupam Kher’s work front

The actor has already seen the releases of three of his movies this year including Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, Kaagaz 2, and Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan. Anupam will be next seen in The Signature, The India House, and Vijay 69.

Kher who is very politically opinionated has already confirmed that he’ll never enter politics.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher praises son Sikander Kher's Hollywood debut with Monkey Man: 'What a fabulous entry'