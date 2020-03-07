Anupam Kher celebrates his birthday with ‘God of Acting’ Robert De Niro; Says ‘Nothing can be more magical’

As Anupam Kher turns a year older today, he shared a beautiful video of his birthday celebration with Hollywood actor Robert De Niro in New York.

Anupam Kher is celebrating his 65the birthday today and the legendary actor has been showered with best wishes from fans and friends across the world. And while his fans are busy sending their wishes to veteran actor, Anupam, on the other hand, had an amazing celebration of his special day. After all, The Accidental Prime Minister actor celebrated his birthday with Hollywood star Robert De Niro in New York. The two stars were seen enjoying quality time together in the Big Apple.

It was indeed an overwhelming moment for Anupam, he shared a beautiful video from his special celebration on micro-blogging site twitter. In the video, Anupam was seen enjoying lunch with the Hollywood star and was blowing the candle on his yummy chocolate cake. Calling Robert De Niro the God of acting, Anupam wrote, “Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent.”

Take a look Anupam Kher’s birthday celebrations with Robert De Niro:

Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr. De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent. इसको कहते है ‘कुछ भी हो सकता है’ का बाप। pic.twitter.com/wUHEUjffAu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 7, 2020

To note, this is the third time that Anupam has rang his birthday with Robert. In 2018, the veteran actor had also shared a video from his special day thanking Robert for a surprise dinner at his residence. He wrote, "Thank you Grace and Mr Robert De Niro for making my birthday the biggest highlight of my entire life. Thank you for the surprise dinner for me at your home. Thank you for singing "Happy Birthday" song for me. Thank you for my ultimate 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' moment."

