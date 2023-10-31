Anupam Kher celebrates Sikander Kher's birthday with love, reveals Kirron Kher's playful wish: 'Get married'

Kirron Kher’s son Sikander Kher is turning 42 today, and wishes for the Aarya actor have been pouring in on social media. Kirron Kher dropped a major throwback picture on Instagram to wish him. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher also showered love on Sikander and revealed Kirron Kher’s playful wish for him. While Sikandar is Kirron's son with her first husband Gautam Berry, Sikandar shares a great bond with Anupam Kher.

Anupam Kher wishes Sikander Kher on his birthday

Anupam Kher took to his social media to share a lovely picture with Sikander Kher. In his caption, he showered love on him, and wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest Sikandar! You have grown to be a wonderful man! Confident, vulnerable, most of the time responsible, funnier of course and loving when you want! And a FANTASTIC actor!”

Revealing his wish for Sikander, Anupam Kher wrote, “My wish for you - May God give you all the happiness in the world! May you have a long , healthy and peaceful life! May you shave every alternate day if not everyday and so on! Your mother’s wish apart from all this - GET MARRIED! ! Love and prayers always! @sikandarkher.”

Reacting to Anupam Kher’s post, Sikander commented, “Haha thank you dad ! Love you lots .. the shaving bit we’ll have to sit and figure .. baaki sab ho jaega.”

Kirron Kher’s wish for Sikander Kher

Meanwhile, Kirron Kher dropped a major throwback picture with Sikander. The Aarya 3 actor’s childhood picture is just too cute for words! Kirron is seen flashing a huge smile as she poses with him.

Sharing the lovely snap, Kirron Kher penned a heartfelt wish for him. “Dearest darling @sikandarkher, many many happy returns of the day. God bless you with a long, happy and healthy life. Lots of love, Mom,” she wrote. “Love you maa,” wrote Sikander, along with a red heart emoji.

Kirron Kher was previously married to Gautam Berry, and their son Sikander Kher was born in 1981. Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher got married in 1985.

