Anupam Kher on Centre managing COVID 19: ‘They have slipped and it is important to hold them responsible’

Actor Anupam Kher has criticised the Central Government for not managing the COVID 19 crisis properly. He said the government should be held responsible.

Ever since the Coronavirus hit India, the government has been taking all efforts to protect the people and curb the spread of the virus. But recently, their efforts failed. Right from the shortage of oxygen cylinders to beds in hospitals, the government medical facilities have collapsed. People are holding the central government responsible for the second wave. And now, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who has been a strong supporter of the central government, also joined them and said that people's criticism is valid in many ways.

In an interview with NDTV, the actor said it is high time that the government should understand that there’s more to life than image building. He also mentioned that the government somewhere failed in managing the health crisis and forced the country to face such situations. “It is wrong time for another political party to use this failure for their advantage. Criticism is valid in lots of cases,” he asserted. He also believes that the government should do something for the people.

Anupam Kher also talked about the floating bodies being recovered on the river Ganga. The actor said that only an inhuman person will not get affected. A few days ago news was reported that around 100 bodies were recovered floating on the banks of River Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The government has ordered an investigation into the matter.

In many states, lockdowns have been extended and new guidelines have also been issued. Maharashtra has made RT-PCR test compulsory for those entering the state.

Credits :NDTV

