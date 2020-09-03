  1. Home
Anupam Kher to collaborate with Satish Kaushik for upcoming film The Last Show

Actors Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik will feature in the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial, The Last Show. They will start shooting in mid-September.
Mumbai
"SHOW MUST GO ON! We friends four friends @satishkaushik2178 #RumiJaffery & @vivekagnihotri and I are collaborating to rekindle the magic of cinema with an inspiring human drama #TheLastShow! The film is about friendship, human spirit, love, laughters & tears. We begin principle shooting mid-Sept. Pls bless us!" Kher posted on Instagram, while sharing the news.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on

Along with the post, Kher shared a picture where he sits alongside Agnihotri, Kaushik and Jaffery. All four are colour-coded in black T-shirts.

On August 25, Kher shared that he has resumed work. The actor took to Instagram Stories, where he shared two behind-the-scenes videos of getting his make-up done.

In one clip, he is even heard saying: "Nice to be back." Along with the video he wrote: "#WeAreBack".

Also Read: Anupam Kher pens heartfelt note for Kirron Kher on their 35th anniversary; Says ‘I’m always there for you’

Credits :IANS

