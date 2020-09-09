  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anupam Kher condemns BMC for demolishing Kangana Ranaut's office; Says 'It's not a bulldozer but a bullydozer'

As BMC has made an attempt to tear down Kangana Ranaut's office in Palli Hill, Anupam Kher has expressed his disappointment over the same in a tweet.
15757 reads Mumbai
Anupam Kher condemns BMC for demolishing Kangana Ranaut's office; Says 'It's not a bulldozer but a bullydozer'Anupam Kher condemns BMC for demolishing Kangana Ranaut's office; Says 'It's not a bulldozer but a bullydozer'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut's ongoing tussle with the Maharashtra government is getting murkier by the day. While the actress has received numerous threats about coming to Mumbai along with derogatory remarks from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in one of her tweets, things took a different turn after BMC sealed her office in Bandra's Palli Hill area. In fact, she was given a 'stop work notice' for 'illegal construction.' But things didn't stop here.

Today, the BMC officials attempted to tear down the Tanu Weds Manu actress as they began with the demolition work. The demolition received massive flak from the audience. In fact, several Bollywood celebrities have condemned BMC's action and now Anupam Kher has also joined the league. The senior actor expressed his disappointment over BMC's demotion drive and called it a bulldozer. He tweeted, "ग़लत ग़लत ग़लत है !! इसको bulldozer नही  #Bullydozer कहते है। किसी का घरोंदा इस बेरहमी से तोड़ना बिल्कुल ग़लत है। इसका सबसे बड़ा प्रभाव या प्रहार @KanganaTeam के घर पर नहीं बल्कि मुम्बई की ज़मीन और ज़मीर पर हुआ है। अफ़सोस अफ़सोस अफ़सोस है।"

Earlier, Renuka Shahane had expressed his disappointment over BMC demolishing Kangana's office. She tweeted, "Though I did not like @KanganaTeam 's comment comparing Mumbai to POK I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama?"

Also Read: Renuka Shahane on Kangana Ranaut's office being destroyed: Appalled by revenge demolition carried out by BMC

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement