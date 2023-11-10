Anupam Kher cuts cake as he wraps up shoot of Vijay 69; calls it 'exhilarating and satisfying'

Anupam Kher is a senior actor who has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades now. In his illustrious career, he has worked in more than 500 films and won several coveted awards and recognition. Recently, he wrapped up a shoot for his upcoming movie titled Vijay 69. Kher also gave a glimpse of the celebration that happened with the entire team during the film wrap.

Anupam Kher wraps up the shoot of Vijay 69

Anupam Kher has worked in multiple Indian language films and many international movies too like Bend It Like Beckham, Bride & Prejudice, The Other End Of The Line, Silver Linings Playbook, and others. Recently, he completed filming for his upcoming movie Vijay 69, by director Akshay Roy.

Taking to Instagram, the Uunchai actor shared a video showcasing the celebration that happened at set with the entire team after they wrapped the shoot. In the video, Kher can be seen surrounded by all the staff members who helped in making the film possible. To commemorate the day, a cake was also brought which had ‘Vijay 69 film wrap’ penned on it.

Sharing the video, he penned, “And it is a #FilmWrap for #Vijay69! What an incredible, exhilarating and satisfying journey this has been!! In a career span of 40 years and having done 540 films, I came across a film which enhances my own philosophy of ‘never giving up’. There is an sense of emptiness within me that the shoot is over, but I am extremely eager to share, my journey of this beautiful film with all of you! Thank you @yrf! Thank you my genius writer/director , #AkshayRoy! Thank you, my fellow actors, technicians for your love, warmth & appreciation throughout the making of Vijay69!! Sorry! If I hurt anybody unintentionally during the making of this film. Special thanks to my friend @chunkypanday for the person and the performance he has put in here! Jai to all! ❤️😍🙏 #Joy #Movies #Wrap” (sic)

In the clip, we can hear him saying that this is one of the finest films he has been part of. “If I have to say my 10 best films out of my 540 films, this is certainly going to be in one of them,” he added.

