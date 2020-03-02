Anupam Kher dedicates an emotional song to all the 'baldies in the world' crooned by him; Watch

Anupam Kher has again managed to steal the limelight with his video on social media. The actor has shared a song sung by himself dedicated to “all the baldies in the world.”

Anupam Kher has been grabbing headlines since the actor opened about his acting journey at New York University. He opened up about how films and acting happened to him and gave some valuable lessons to the students. The veteran actor had even spoken about his autobiography lately. He said that he won't let anyone else write his biography. He said that he can only share his truth with people, the interpretation of another individual (about his life) can be judgmental.

Recently, Anupam Kher has again managed to steal the limelight with his video on social media. The actor has shared a song sung by himself dedicated to “all the baldies in the world.” Sharing the video on his Twitter account, Anupam Kher wrote, "दुनिया भर के गंजो को समर्पित मेरा ये भावपूर्ण गाना। My emotional song dedicated to all the Baldies in the world. #MondayMotivation." The song says, "Ae mere bichche baalon, phir se ugg aao saalon, tum pe main qurbaan Zulm ke panjon mein hun, main bhi ab ganjo mein hun, sir hua veeran Aankh aur maathe pe kaise jhatt se gir jate the tum, jab bikharte the adaayein kitni bikhrate the tum Soona ye sar kar gaye, tum toh kab ke jhad gaye, reh gaye do kaan.”

(Also Read: Anupam Kher opens up about his acting journey at New York University)

Anupam Kher, who is quite active on social media, recently entertained his fans by sharing a video of his interaction with a cab driver in New York. On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in Hotel Mumbai, a fictional story inspired by the 2008 Mumbai attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace with Dev Patel. He is currently shooting for his American medical drama television series, New Amsterdam in New York.

Check out Anupam Kher's tweet here:

दुनिया भर के गंजो को समर्पित मेरा ये भावपूर्ण गाना। My emotional song dedicated to all the Baldies in the world. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Ih2nXqfFV4 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 2, 2020

Credits :Times Now

Read More