Anupam Kher digs out a wedding pic to wish Kirron Kher on 37th marriage anniversary from his father's trunk

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are one of the much-loved couples in Bollywood. These two are an ideal couple and there is no denying this fact. We have always seen them being there for each other and supporting each other in tough times. In fact, earlier this year, afer Kirron was diagnosed with cancer, the Uunchai actor was there by her side and stood like a rock for her. Today as the couple celebrates their 37th anniversary, Anupam dug out his old treasure and shared a picture from their wedding day.

In the picture, we can see Kirron Kher looking gorgeous in her bridal avatar. She looks down and blushes while holding her saree on her head. Anupam Kher on the other hand is sitting bare body with a garland around his neck and a traditional cap. The couple is sitting around a beautiful flower decoration and we bet fans cannot stop gushing over this lovely throwback picture. Sharing this picture he wrote, “Happy anniversary dearest #Kirron. Dug out this pic of our wedding 37years ago from the Treasure Trunk of my father during my recent visit to Shimla!! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life. #MarriageAnniversary #Kirron #Anupam #37Years #Pushkarnath

Check out the picture:

Recently, Anupam Kher had made it to the headlines after he took a dig at Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Anupam Kher spoke to India Today about the boycott culture and said, “If someone one feels that they should start a trend, they are free to do so. There are new trends on Twitter every day.” The actor who has worked with Aamir Khan in cult films like Dil, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and others took a dig at him and spoke about his controversial statement about intolerance in 2015. Taking a dig at Aamir’s intolerance comment, The Kashmir Files actor further said, “If you have said something in the past, it will surely haunt you.”

Meanwhile, Kirron Kher was last seen on the judges' panel of India’s Got Talent with Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. Her lovely videos of scolding Shilpa and Badshah certainly were a highlight on social media all through the show.

