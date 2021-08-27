Anupam Kher dines at Priyanka Chopra's NYC restaurant, says she's given Indians 'one more reason to be proud'.

Anupam Kher, who recently celebrated his wedding anniversary with wife Kirron Kher, headed to 's restaurant in New York City. Named Sona, this was the first time Anupam was dining at the Indian restaurant which has made waves globally. Serving up a fusion of Indian delicacies, Sona so far has impressed many. And looks like Anupam Kher wasn't an exception.

The veteran actor is currently in NYC and made his way to the restaurant on Thursday evening. While he tucked into the spectacular food, Anupam Kher also clicked a couple of photos with the staff. From Sona's head chef Hari Nayak to the kitchen staff, Anupam was all praises for team Sona.

However, he missed out on meeting Priyanka Chopra who is currently in London shooting for Citadel alongside Richard Madden. Sharing photos and a video from his dine-in experience, Anupam wrote, "Dearest @priyankachopra !! It was really a pleasure to have dinner at your wonderful restaurant @sonanewyork. Everything was great. Food, ambience, fantastic staff headed by chef @harinayak."

He added, "You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud of you. Keep it up. You are the bestest. Jai Ho! #Food #Restaurant #IndianInAmerica."

Anupam's post struck a chord with PeeCee who commented saying, "Awww thank you Anupam sir! go glad u liked! (sic)." She also shared it on her Instagram Story and dropped a couple of hearts for his post.

