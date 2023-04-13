Anupam Kher drops a special video as he remembers Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary; Fans get emotional

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is quite active on social media, has shared a special post on his friend Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary. A while ago, Kher took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt video featuring their throwback memories. Satish Kaushik passed away in March after suffering a heart attack in Delhi. The late actor was in Delhi to celebrate Holi with his friends. After he felt uneasy around 11 pm, he called his manager and informed about the same. While his driver was taking him to the hospital, he passed away.

Anupam Kher shares a special post for Satish Kaushik

In his note, Anupam Kher mentioned that he will be celebrating Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary with his family. The late actor would have turned 67 today. The video posted by him features their pictures from different occasions. It also has Anil Kapoor's pictures. The trio used to spend a lot of time and would meet for dinners quite often.

Anupam wrote in Hindi, "My dear friend Satish Kaushik! Wish you a very happy birthday! Today on Baisakhi you would have turned 67. But for 48 years of your life I had the privilege of celebrating your birthday. So I have decided that this evening we will try to celebrate your birthday in a grand way! The seat with Shashi and Vanshika will be vacant. Come my friend and watch us celebrate #SatishKaushikNight with #Music #Love and #Laughter ! #Friend." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the video, fans were also seen remembering the late actor. A fan commented, "Ohhh this made me so emotional.. ...it's so true life ends but friendship never ends...May God give power to his family and close friends." Another fan wrote, "Rarely anyone found such friends..May he get to know, sumone is missing him so much..RIP." Actress Ila Arun dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher was the first one to inform about Satish Kaushik's untimely demise. He shared a picture with him and wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world! "But I never thought in my dream that I would write this about my best friend #SatishKaushik while I was alive. Such a sudden full stop on 45 years of friendship!! Life will never be the same without you SATISH ! Om Shanti! #SatishKaushik #Friend."

The entire fraternity and his fans were in shock after the news was shared on social media.

