Anupam Kher encourages people to abide by Covid 19 guidelines in a video: Don't take things for granted

Anupam Kher posted a video on his social media urging people to maintain social distance and wear masks. Check out what he had to say.

Actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video on the importance of wearing mask and following social distancing.



In the video, the actor stressed on the fact that Covid was still spreading and we still need to be careful.



"Our country has managed Covid very well, as compared to the world, but now there is a new wave and I am seeing that a lot of people are getting affected. We want our economy to develop and we want people to get better. The vaccination is here but we are experiencing freedom where we are moving around without a mask, going to crowded areas and not maintaining social distancing. I request you not to do that. I request you as a responsible citizen that we people follow all protocols and instructions by the government. Wear your mask and wash your hands. Don't take things for granted. Life is precious. Take care of your friends and yourself. Be safe," he said in the video.



Along with the video, he also wrote: "An Appeal: There is a fresh surge of Corona cases. Even though there is vaccine but Please let's not relax. Maintain safety measures. Wear masks. Avoid crowded places. Keep social distance. Wash hands regularly. Sanitise surroundings. #Corona."



The actor took his first shot of the Covid vaccine a few weeks back.

Credits :IANS

