Anupam Kher expresses gratitude towards fans & friends for sending wishes for Kirron Kher as she fights Cancer

Days after Anupam Kher spoke about Kirron’s cancer diagnosis, the veteran actor has thanked everyone for their wishes and love.

Anupam Kher recently made the headlines after he revealed that his wife Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with blood cancer. The veteran actor had shared the news on social media with a statement stating that his wife has multiple myeloma which is a type of blood cancer and is currently undergoing the required treatment. Ever since the news surfaced, the social media was inundated with message praying for Kirron’s good health. In fact, several celebs also sent recovery wishes to the senior actress.

And now, Anupam has shared another video expressing his gratitude towards fans and friends for their best wishes for Kirron. He thanked everyone for extending emotional support during the tough times and stated that he and his family are humbled by the support. “Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP . She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!! #Thanks #Gratitude,” Anupam tweeted.

Take a look at Anupam Kher’s video expressing his gratitude towards fans and friends:

Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP . She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!! #Thanks #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/fiuuOQQ4eg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 2, 2021

Earlier, sharing the news about Kirron’s health, Anupam had written, “Kirron has always been a fighter and takes things head on. She’s all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.”

