Anupam Kher files FIR after film negative and cash get stolen from his Mumbai office; DETAILS inside

Two unidentified people on Wednesday entered veteran actor Anupam Kher's office in Mumbai. His cash and film negatives have been stolen. Kher shared the news about the latest incident on social media.

Anupam Kher narrated the incident

On Thursday, Anupam Kher took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video from his office and narrate the incident that occurred on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Kher shared that the thieves stole a safe from the accounts office and the negatives of a film his company had shot.

The 69-year-old actor has filed an FIR against them.

"My office has filed an FIR and the police has assured us that the thieves would get caught very soon because the CCTV camera has captured them leaving with all the stuff in an autorickshaw. May god give them better sense. This is the video shot by my team before the police arrived," an excerpt from his tweet reads in Hindi.

Here's his tweet:

Rs 4.15 lakh cash stolen, says police

According to the police, Rs 4.15 lakh in cash was stolen from his office, PTI reported. An official said that the incident came to light when the office staff found the locks broken at around 9:45 am on Thursday.

As per the police official, the FIR has been lodged at Amboli police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and a probe is underway.

Anupam Kher's work front

Anupam Kher is best known for films like Saaransh, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shola Aur Shabnam, Laadla, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, A Wednesday, The Accidental Prime Minister, and The Kashmir Files.

He was last seen in Kaagaz 2 in 2023. The actor will now be seen in movies like Metro...In Dino, The Signature, and Vijay 69.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Metro...In Dino features an ensemble star cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Rahul Bose. It will hit the screens on November 29, 2024.

It is a sequel to Life in a... Metro, the film released in 2007.

