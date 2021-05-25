Anupam Kher gets nostalgic on completing 37 years in the film industry: God has really been kind

Actor Anupam Kher completed 37 years in the acting industry and took to his Instagram handle to share the special news. Take a look.

Anupam Kher has garnered love from people around the world for his extraordinary acting. The star gained recognition for his works not just in Bollywood but in Hollywood as well. In his three-decades-long career, the senior actor has amused fans with his comic roles. The versatile star has been a part of a whopping 500 films and has done justice to every character he has played on screen. Needless to say, the star has had an amazing career.

Today marks Anupam Kher’s 37th year in the acting industry. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the opening credit of his debut film Saaransh. He expressed how grateful he feels that he got an opportunity to be a part of the industry. The actor also penned a heartwarming caption along with the clip. He wrote, “Even today when I see my name in the opening titles of my first film #Saaransh as introducing #AnupamKher I get choked with emotions. Can’t believe that tomorrow, 25th I will complete 37 years in cinema. Wah! God has really been kind!! #1DayToGo for my 37th birthday in movies! More tomorrow.”

Take a look:

Anupam Kher’s wife Kirron Kher is battling blood cancer and the actor recently shared a health update. In a chat with Bombay Times, the actor revealed that Kirron's health is improving and she is getting better. "She often says that the lockdown and COVID-19 situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves,” he said.

Also Read| Anupam Kher shares wife Kirron Kher's health update, reveals Robert De Niro often checks in on him

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Anupam Kher Instagram

Share your comment ×