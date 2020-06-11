Anupam Kher gets the 'quickest haircut' from brother Raju Kher amidst the lockdown; Says 'We are not bald'

Amid the lockdown, Anupam Kher treats fans with a hilarious video as he gets a haircut from his brother Raju Kher.

Amid the lockdown, Anupam Kher is spending his quarantine period at home with his family. The actor has also been treating fans with some amazing and hilarious video on his social media accounts. Recently, the veteran actor shared a video where he was seen getting a haircut from his brother Raju Kher. In the video shared, we can see Raju moving the trimmer on Anupam Kher's head as their mother shouts from behind and then at the end of the video, Anupam Kher says, "Jaldi hogaya, jaldi hogaya (it got over fast)"

Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, "“We are not bald. We are just taller than our hair!!” That was a quickest haircut. #Brothers #JaldiHoGaya @rajukherofficial." As soon as Anupam Kher uploaded the video on his Instagram account, fans started pouring love and commenting on his look. Not only fans but even celebrities started commenting on the post. Russell Peters wrote, "Holy shit! You guys look like twins!!!" A fan commented, "Ram Laxman". Recently, Anupam Kher streamed his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta hai on his newly launched website. He wrote, "Here is the hilarious story of my first meeting with the legendary, the ultimate actor #DilipKumar Saab. And then meeting him on the sets of @subhashghai1 Ji’s magnum opus #Karma. From my play #KuchBhiHoSaktaKai. Launching today on my website www.theanupamkher.com."

In the month of April, Anupam reminisced the 1989 film Daddy which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and marked the acting debut of Pooja Bhatt. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I was at my lowest ebb creatively when @MaheshNBhatt Saab graciously offered me #Daddy. We all poured out our grief & frustrations into the film and the result was one of our best works till today. Well done @PoojaB1972 for your noble gesture. Jai Ho!"

