Anupam Kher gives head massage to Satish Kaushik on the sets of Kaagaz 2: Producer ko khush karne ke liye...

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday shared a video from the sets of his upcoming film ‘Kaagaz 2’ in which he is seen giving head massage to his old friend actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who also happens to be the producer of the film. Sharing the video, Kher wrote: Couldn’t resist giving massage to @satishkaushik2178’s bald but not beautiful (that is mine) head! On the sets of #Kaagaz2!! #Friends # Actors #Fun #BaldIsBeautiful. In the video, the actor could be heard as saying, “Producer ko khush karne ke liye dekho kya kya karna padta hai, Malish, Tel Malish.”

Just a few days ago, Anupam Kher had shared an interesting update with his fans as Kaagaz 2 happens to be the 526th film of his 38 years of career in Bollywood. Sharing a video, A Wednesday star captioned it as: “Friends! Today I am going to start my 526th film #Kaagaz2. Keep your love and blessings as always. I will need them for life. A message for the people coming from small towns. Keep up the hard work, dedication and honesty! No power in the world can stop you! #526thFilm #CelebratingCinema #Movies #AllDreamsComeTrue #Kaagaz2.’’

The actor has collaborated with an old friend actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who has bought the rights to the Malayalam movie Nirnnayakam (2015), which he will remake as the sequel to his last directorial venture Kaagaz (2021). The original film was directed by VK Prakash.

Click here to see Anupam Kher’s post:

On the work front presently, Anupam concluded the shooting of ‘Uunchai’ with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. Apart from this, he also announced the title for his upcoming flix, ‘The Signature’ alongside Mahima Chaudhry. Recently, the first look from his upcoming 525th movie ‘The Signature’ was also out.