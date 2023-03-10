Anupam Kher gives head massage to Satish Kaushik in throwback video: ‘Death is end of life, not relationships’

Satish Kaushik’s sudden death after suffering a heart attack, came as a shock to his friends, family, fans, and colleagues. The actor-filmmaker was 66. He was reportedly visiting someone in Gurugram, and passed away after suffering a heart attack in the car. His body was brought to Mumbai after a post-mortem, and his last rites were held at Versova crematorium Mumbai. Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Boney Kapoor and many others arrived at the late actor’s residence to pay their last respects. Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher have been friends for over 45 years, and now, Anupam Kher has penned an emotional note, while also revisiting an old memory.

Anupam Kher posts throwback video with Satish Kaushik, Pens an emotional note

The throwback video shared by Anupam Kher shows him giving a head massage to Satish Kaushik, and jokingly saying, “ Producer ko khush karne ke liye dekho kya kya karna padta hai (See what all we have to do to make the producer happy).” Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik enjoy fun banter, and in the end, Satish Kaushik is seen thanking him for the massage, and the two friends share a warm hug. The video is from last year, when they were shooting for Kaagaz 2. Revisiting the old memory, Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi, “Death is the end of life....Not of relationships." Check out the video below.

Masaba Gupta shares old pic of Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, Masaba Gupta shared a collage of Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher’s old pictures from their NSD (National School of Drama) days. The picture left fans nostalgic! Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik were batch mates at NSD, and have known each other since 1975.

