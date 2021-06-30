Anupam Kher gives a health update of wife Kirron Kher: We have got the best doctors & I can only be positive

The announcement of Kirron Kher being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer came earlier this year.

In April 2021, Anupam Kher revealed in a statement that actor-politician, and reality show judge Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The news became a sign of worry for the fans and well-wishers of the couple. Recently Anupam sat down for a chat with Hindustan Times and gave a health update regarding Kirron Kher’s current condition and ongoing treatment. He came bearing positive news as he mentioned that, “she is much better”. He also spoke about fighting cancer together as a family and the fact that he is being positive in the scenario considering they have great medical service around.

Anupam Kher spoke on the current health situation and said, “It is a very natural phenomena to support people near you, and that is what I have been doing. Aur baaki toh kuch nahi kar sakte hum. Doctors are doing their best job. We have got the best doctors around and I can only be positive and optimistic and believe in the brilliance of doctors and pray.” He further added, “My brother is also a cancer survivor, [so there is hope]. Being optimistic and choosing to be happy always helps in every way”. Recently Kirron Kher made a special appearance in the Instagram video of her son Sikander Kher.

Anupam further mentioned that he is relying on optimism to go through this tough time. Recalling a pearl of wisdom of his grandfather, he said, “you can be happy by thinking how many people are worse than you, or you can be sad thinking how many people are better than you”.

Credits :Hindustan Times

