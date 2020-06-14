Anupam Kher has the sweetest wish for wife Kirron Kher on her birthday; Apologises for not being with her

On the occasion of Kirron Kher's birthday, Anupam Kher has shared a few throwback pictures of the actress and penned a sweet wish for his wife mentioning how he misses her.

Anupam Kher has been grabbing headlines amid the lockdown because of his social media posts. The actor who is spending his quarantine period at home with his family has been treating fans with some amazing and hilarious video on his social media accounts. Recently, the veteran actor shared a video where he was seen getting a haircut from his brother Raju Kher. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, "“We are not bald. We are just taller than our hair!!” That was a quickest haircut. #Brothers #JaldiHoGaya @rajukherofficial."

And today, on the occasion of his wife and actress Kirron Kher's birthday, Anupam Kher has shared a few throwback pictures of the actress as well an article about her on his Instagram account. Sharing these photos, Anupam Kher has penned a sweet wish for his wife and even apologised for not being with her on this special day. He wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Sorry you are on your own in #Chandigarh and both @sikandarkher and I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love and prayers always. @kirronkhermp #BirthdayGirl."

For the uninitiated, Kirron Kher is currently in Chandigarh by herself and Anupam Kher and their son Sikandar Kher are at their residence in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, recently, Anupam Kher streamed his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta hai on his newly launched website. He wrote, "Here is the hilarious story of my first meeting with the legendary, the ultimate actor #DilipKumar Saab. And then meeting him on the sets of @subhashghai1 Ji’s magnum opus #Karma. From my play #KuchBhiHoSaktaKai. Launching today on my website www.theanupamkher.com."

