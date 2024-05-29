Anupam Kher highlights ‘2 unknown’ people winning big at Cannes 2024, and how 'India is open to creativity'

Bollywood has always had two kinds of films, the first kinds being the typical masala type entertainer with big stars and the other kinds being the content driven one. Well, time and again it has been proved that the audiences have. Showered same amount of love even to the content driven films.

In an interview with News 18, Anupam Kher shared his thoughts on content-driven films winning hearts and actors who are not big stars getting recognition because of it.

Anupam Kher on content-driven films making an impact

Talking about how a film like Laapataa Ladies did wonders at the box office, Anupam Kher said that content is very important these days. Further highlighting the Indian films and actors who won big at Cannes 2024, he said, “we have two unknown people getting the highest honours. It’s phenomenal. A Delhi girl walked on the red carpet stitching her own dress. The world is open to creativity – it always was, but now India is open to creativity.”

Anupam further added that if a movie does not touch the hearts it will not make an impact. Further, he also claimed that if the content is good even a big film will work and even a small film will work. “I think it’s the end of fakeness.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Anupam Kher on undeserving people getting dues in Bollywood

Anupam Kher further spoke about undeserving actors getting dues in Bollywood. He stated that at the end of the day it will be difficult for them to sustain in Bollywood. Further recalling what his grandfather used to say, the Vijay 69 actor expressed that if one works hard, they are honest and optimistic they will achieve what they want to.

If less deserving people get the dues, it is their special quality but for how long will they get it? He said that he has survived in this industry for 43 years because he has worked hard. So many less deserving people have come and gone in these years. “Do you remember who was trending on X, Instagram, or otherwise? I’m sure you don’t remember. Do you remember how many films made 200 crores last year? I think not. But you will remember a film that touched your heart. Less deserving things happen only for a flash of time. Par kab tak viral rahega?” he said.

Anupam Kher’s work front

The actor is all geared up to be seen in Vijay 69 and the first-look posters have already been released. Apart from this, he will be seen in Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan in a pivotal role.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher alerts fans of his fake video promoting betting site: ‘Please don’t get conned by it’