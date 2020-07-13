Anupam Kher informs his mother has been shifted to an isolation ward; says ‘take social distancing seriously’

Veteran star Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari had tested positive for COVID 19 along with his brother Raju Kher and his family. With a video, Anupam Kher shared a health update about his mother and sent out a thank you message for all his fans.

A day back, Anupam Kher shared a video and revealed that his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and his wife and their daughter had tested positive for COVID 19. Post this, the actor also had revealed that his mother had been moved to Kokilaben hospital while brother Raju and his family were home quarantining. However, now, the senior actor has further shared a health update about his mom and has also thanked everyone for their support. Post Kher revealed his mom and brother’s diagnosis, messages had been pouring in for them on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Kher shared a video and expressed gratitude to everyone who overwhelmed him with the support and love. Further, he went on to reveal that his mom has been shifted to an isolation ward at the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai and that the best of doctors are taking care of her. Further, he added that his brother and his family are also taking care of themselves at home and BMC has been informed. The senior star further urged everyone to take social distancing seriously and mentioned that they should stay at home as much as possible despite the unlock.

Anupam Kher shared a video and wrote, “दोस्तों! मेरी माँ दुलारी, भाई राजु, भाभी, और भतीजी के लिए आपने प्यार और शुभकामनाएं भेजी हैं उसके लिए मैं दिल से आपका आभारी हूँ।आपके प्यार भरे संदेशों ने मुझे बहुत शक्ति दी।पर मैं ये भी कहना चाहूंगा कि #SocialDistancing केवल शब्द नही है! इसकी वास्तविकता को समझे।इसे सीरियसली ले।(Friends, Thank you for all the wishes and love for my mom Dulari, brother Raju, his wife and my niece. I am thankful to all of you. Your messages gave me strength. But, I want to say that social distancing is not just a word. Understand its practicality. Take it seriously.)”

Here is Anupam Kher’s latest video sharing health update about his mother:

Meanwhile, post the senior actor shared a video revealing his mom and brother’s COVID 19 positive diagnosis, BMC swung into action and declared his building a containment zone and put up a banner as per protocol. Anupam Kher had tested negative and had informed fans in a video a day back about his family’s COVID 19 diagnosis. Prayers and messages from all friends and family poured in for Kher, his mom and family post he shared the video a day back. Fans have been praying for his mother and brother’s family’s speedy recovery.

Credits :Twitter

