Anupam Kher introduces wife Kirron Kher's sister Kanwal as she joins Instagram; Urges fans to 'show some love'

Anupam Kher took to social media to introduce his sister-in-law, Kanwal Thakar Singh Pannu on Instagram. He urged fans to show some love to Kirron Kher's sister as he shared an adorable post for her.

Recently, Anupam Kher returned to India from New York and has been spending time with his loved ones since then. He travelled to Chandigarh recently to spend time with his wife Kirron Kher and her family. Amid this, he even introduced his sister-in-law, Kanwal Thakar Singh Pannu on his Instagram handle. The senior star did not just share photos with her but also urged fans to follow her and show some love to her page as she made her debut on Instagram.

Taking to his social media handle, Kher shared a photo with his sister-in-law as they both smiled together. In the photo, Kher is seen clad in a navy blue puffer jacket with jeans while Kirron Kher's sister was seen sporting a purple coloured suit with reflective sunglasses. As they both posed together, the brother-in-law and sister-in-law looked lovely. He shared in his caption that she was a former Indian badminton National Champion too.

He wrote, "Meet my wonderful sister-in-law @kanwalthakarsingh. She is @kirronkhermp’s younger sister. Apart from being ex Indian badminton National Champion!! Friends! Show her some love!! #ArjunaAwardee #CommonWealthMedalist." Further, his sister-in-law shared two photos with him and revealed how he bullied her into posting them. She wrote, "My first ever post!! And guess who bullied me into it. Yes! the one and only @anupampkher. He also happens to be my wonderful brother-in-law. Jai Ho!! pic by @sahdevsalaria #MyFirstPost #Love #joy."

Take a look at the posts:

Meanwhile, as Anupam Kher visited Chandigarh, he even went to meet his dear friend . Neetu was shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. After meeting Neetu, Kher put up an emotional post for her as he remembered the good old times with her and late in New York. He claimed that she made him the happiest by resuming work after his demise.

