Anupam Kher is all ‘proud’ and ‘delighted’ as Jawan action director Sunil Rodrigues joins his film Tanvi The Great

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is poised to venture into directing once more with his upcoming project titled Tanvi The Great. To mark his birthday, he delighted fans by revealing details about his new film. Recently, he disclosed that Sunil Rodrigues, acclaimed for his expertise as an action director in movies such as Jawan, Pathaan, and Sooryavanshi, has joined the team for Tanvi The Great.

Anupam Kher took to social media on Tuesday to post a reel featuring himself alongside Sunil Rodrigues.

Anupam Kher is proud to welcome action director Sunil Rodrigues

In the post, he expressed his excitement and pride in welcoming the esteemed action director Sunil. "ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted and Proud to introduce the #ActionDirector of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat Mr. #SunilRodrigues. Rod, as he is popularly known is one of the most dynamic, scientific and charismatic action man in our industry,” he wrote.

Describing him as the 'gentlest' person and a great storyteller, he added, "He may look tough and overpowering but he is the gentlest person on the set. He also is a great storyteller! Thank you dearest #Rod for your love, brilliance and craftsmanship! Jai Ho! #Singham #Jawan #Pathaan #Mukkebaaz #Tiger3 #Simmba #Suryavanshi #TanviTheGreat."

Sunil Rodrigues on working with Anupam Kher

The Jawan action director also opened up on working with the acclaimed actor and said, "As an Action director working with Anupam Khar was totally a different experience for me. Your ability to embrace everyone's ideas and treat everyone with equal respect creates a positive and inspiring environment for every technician. Your dedication to fairness and your hard-working nature set a remarkable example for all of us to follow."

Anupam, who ventured into directing with the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish, revealed his latest project on his birthday with a heartfelt message. He penned, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world!"

Anupam Kher on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher is set to appear in the upcoming film Vijay 69. Produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by Akshay Roy, the film will depict the journey of an elderly man, portrayed by Kher, who embarks on a triathlon competition at the age of 69.

