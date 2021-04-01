Anupam Kher issues statement on Kirron Kher’s health: She’s diagnosed with blood cancer & undergoing treatment
Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from Chandigarh Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with blood cancer and is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai.
Credits :Anupam Kher Twitter
