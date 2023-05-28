Anupam Kher keeps late friend Satish Kaushik's tradition with daughter alive; WATCH as they step out for lunch

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik shared a great bond and the actor is often seen with his late friend's family spending quality time with them. The veteran actor passed away in March after suffering a heart attack in Delhi. His untimely and sudden demise left all Bollywood fans and the entire industry in shock. Recently, Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika uploaded a video that caught the attention of the netizens where she is seen having lunch with Anupam Kher.

Anupam Kher takes out Satish Kaushik's daughter for lunch

Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika took to her social media and uploaded a video where she is seen sitting with Anupam Kher. The actor makes goofy faces on camera. In her caption, Vanshika shared with the viewers a little story behind the lunch and wrote, "Papa and I came often to Marriott for breakfasts and lunch’s. Wonderful to repeat the routine with my favourite Anupam uncle. And how can we not make a reel together . Bullet for u. with the one and only #Anupam Kher"

Watch the video here:

Anupam Kher hosted an event on April 13 to mark the occasion of Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary. At the event, Vanshika read a heartwarming letter that the 10-year-old wrote for her dad. At this event, Vanshika revealed that the Mr India actor would take her on lunch dates when she felt sad and he even used to do her maths homework. She said, "Whenever I felt sad, he would always tell me, ‘Vanshika, do you want to go on a lunch date to JW Marriott?’ Then he used to take me there."

