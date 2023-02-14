Anupam Kher meets Alia Bhatt; Lauds her for the performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi: See POST

Anupam Kher , the senior Bollywood actor has always made sure that he voices his opinion on the film industry and the movies that are being made. He is highly active on his social media handles and often interacts with his followers with some very interesting and entertaining posts. The popular actor always makes sure that he takes a moment to appreciate the talents of Indian cinema, whenever he notices a good film or a performance. Similarly, Anupam Kher lauded celebrated actress Alia Bhatt , with his latest social media posts.

The senior actor, who met Alia Bhatt after a very long gap at the wedding reception of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, posed with her for a lovely picture. Later, Anupam Kher shared the picture on his social media handle with a special note, lauding her performances, especially her spectacular potrayal of the titular character in the 2022-released blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

"Dearest @aliaabhatt! It was so wonderful to meet you after such a long time at @sidmalhotra & @kiaraaliaadvani’s wedding reception. Lovely chatting with you about days when you were in school and how I always teased you about you being a born actress. Love your performances. Especially #GangubaiKathiawadi. You were spectacular. Keep going! Love and prayers always!," reads Anupam Kher's social media post.