Anupam Kher offers tribute to Satish Kaushik with an emotional note: Ja! Tujhe maaf kiya

Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise has left all his fans heartbroken and his family and friends shattered. He passed away on March 9 in Delhi after suffering a major cardiac arrest. He was only 66 years old. He was in Delhi for Holi celebrations. Many Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief on social media and came together for his last rites in Mumbai. The late actor’s best friend, Anupam Kher is amongst those who have been deeply saddened by his demise. We saw footage of him breaking down at his last rites, and today he took to his Instagram handle to share an emotional note for his late friend.

Anupam Kher’s emotional note for Satish Kaushik

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a video of him offering flowers and his prayers in front of the picture of his late friend Satish Kaushik. We can see Anupam standing in front of Satish’s picture and bending down with folded hands to offer his prayers. Sharing this video, he wrote in Hindi, “जा!!! तुझे माफ़ किया! मुझे अकेला छोड़ कर जाने के लिए!! I will surely find you in people’s laughter! But will miss our friendship on a day to day basis!! अलविदा मेरे दोस्त! तेरा फ़ेवरिट गाना लगाया है बैकग्राउंडमें! तू भी क्या याद करेगा!!”

Anupam Kher shares PM Modi’s letter of condolence addressed to Satish Kaushik’s wife

Anupam Kher shared a picture of the letter sent by PM Narendra Modi to Shashi Kaushik. PM Modi wrote that he was very sad to hear about Satish Kaushik’s untimely demise, and he extended his condolences to the family. The letter, written in Hindi, read, “The late Satish Kaushik was a multi-faceted personality; he made an immense contribution to Indian cinema with his talent. As a great writer, actor, filmmaker and producer, he worked in different capacities and impressed in all. He was inspirational and laid a strong foundation for his family. His loss cannot be expressed in words. He may not be in this world today, but his memories and values will live on through his family.”

