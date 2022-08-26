Anupam Kher opens up on South vs Bollywood films debate: They're telling stories, we're selling stars

Anupam Kher needs no introduction. The veteran actor has given his fans several reasons to cherish his performances with the choice of movies he did. Kher has proved his acting mettle in movies such as Baby, Special 26, A Wednesday, Vivah, and others. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is quite active on it. Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of his latest Telugu film Karthikeya 2. Earlier, The Kashmir Files became a hit. Recently, in an interview, Kher opened up on ongoing South vs Bollywood films debate.

While talking to ETimes, Anupam Kher said, "You make things for consumers. (Problem starts) the day you start looking down on consumers, that, ‘we're doing you a favour by making a great film. Now you are watching a great film.’ Greatness is achieved by a collective effort and that I have learnt by doing films in Telugu...I just did another film in Telugu, I did a film in the Tamil language, I’m going to do a Malayalam film."

He further added, "I think over there, I’m not differentiating between the two but I think (their) cinema is relevant because they are not aping Hollywood. They are telling stories, over here we are selling stars."

Meanwhile, talking Karthikeya 2, Nikhil Siddhartha starrer adventure drama Karthikeya 2 is the sequel of the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film featured Anupama Parameswaran as Mugdha, Anupam Kher as Dhanvantri, Srinivasa Reddy as Sadananda, Harsha Chemudu as Suleman, Adithya Menon as Santanu.

