Anupam Kher pens birthday note for friend Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika, ‘More than a daughter for me’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been a pillar of support for the late Satish Kaushik's family since his untimely demise earlier this year. On the occasion of Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's 11th birthday, Anupam took to social media to express his love and share heartfelt posts and photos. The actor considers Vanshika more than a daughter and continues to be a strong presence in her life.

This is what Anupam Kher’s Instagram pictures look like

Anupam Kher took to sharing a collection of pictures featuring himself, his mother Dulari Kher, Vanshika, Satish Kaushik, and Shashi Kaushik on Instagram. The photos included moments of Vanshika walking the ramp with Satish, posing with her family and Anupam, and a throwback picture with Anupam holding Vanshika while Satish smiled beside them. Anupam and Shashi also smiled alongside Vanshika in a recent picture.

Anupam Kher’s wishes for Vanshika

Anupam captioned the post, "Happy birthday my dearest darling #Vanshika! May God give you all the happiness in the world, long life, peace and great success. May all your dreams come true. I know you will miss #Papa today. But he is wishing you and also singing #HappyBirthdayVanshika song for you! Everybody loves you. You are more than a daughter for me." He also added, "You are amazing, gorgeous, brilliant, bright, funny and unique. All my love, prayers and blessings on your special day and for the rest of your life! Jeete raho aur humesha khush raho (Stay blessed and be happy always)."

Anupam tagged the location as Hyderabad. The post received warm responses from celebrities like Mahima Chaudhry, Chunky Panday, and Isha Koppikar, who sent their birthday wishes to Vanshika.

Anupam Kher and Vanshika’s previous interactions

In a video shared on Instagram last month, Anupam Kher had a heartfelt conversation with Vanshika. When Anupam asked her what gift she wanted, Vanshika expressed that she simply wished for his presence at the party. Anupam assured her that he would host a special party for her.

Anupam Kher’s upcoming works

Anupam Kher will feature in Anurag Basu's anthology film, Metro In Dino. Additionally, he will star in The Vaccine War, a film delving into India's role in the global race for a Covid-19 vaccine. Furthermore, he is part of Kangana Ranaut's directorial venture, Emergency.

