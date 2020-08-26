  1. Home
Anupam Kher pens heartfelt note for Kirron Kher on their 35th anniversary; Says ‘I’m always there for you’

On the occasion of their 35th anniversary, Anupam Kher penned a sweet note for wife Kirron Kher that will win you over.
Anupam Kher is quite an avid social media user. He keeps his fans and followers entertained with his regular flow of posts wherein he expresses his thoughts and opinions Apart from that the actor also shares hilarious videos that include his mum Dulari and his brother’s family. Most recently Anupam took to his Instagram account and uploaded a black and white photo of himself and wife Kirron Kher wishing her on their 35th wedding anniversary. 

The actor took to his Instagram account and uploaded a picture of him planting a kiss on his wife’s forehead. He captioned the post saying, “"Dearest #Kirron!! Happy 35th Anniversary. We have known each other for almost 45years. It is almost a life time. We have grown up together as two strong individuals. We don’t get to spend much time together. You are busy being a parliamentarian and I am busy being an actor. But I am and will always be there for you. You are a great girl. Stay safe. Love and prayers always! सालगिरह मुबारक!! @kirronkhermp #MarriageAnniversary.” The monochrome picture and the heartfelt note won hearts of his fans and followers. 

Here is Anupam Kher's post for his wife Kirron Kher: 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor was last seen in the film One Day: Justice Delivered. The movie starred Esha Gupta. He played the character of a retired judge in the movie. On the other hand, Esha played the role of a cop. The movie was released on July 19. 

